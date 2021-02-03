- Advertisement -

The boss of Sarkcess Music Micheal Owusu Addo known in showbiz as Sarkodie has been exposed by a netizen.

A few days ago, reports went rife on social media that Sarkodie had gifted his lookalike a brand new car on his birthday.

Some people who knew the nature of Sarkodie doubted the story saying one last thing Sarkodie would ever do is to gift someone a brand new car.

Well, it looks like those people were right as it has been revealed that rapper never gifted his lookalike anything talk more of a car.

According to details gathered, Sarkodie’s lookalike is known as Kweku styls who works with 4syte TV.

On his birthday, the CEO of 4syte Ignace decided to bless him with a brand new car.

Ignace thought it wise to let Sarkodie do the presentation to Kweku Styls since he is a die-hard fan of Sark.

So there you have it Tema-based rapper Sarkodie never gave a car to his fan he was rather there to help present the car to his fan.