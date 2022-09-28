- Advertisement -

Talented Ghanaian male vocalist born Dennis Nana Dwamena popularly known as KiDi has been haunted by his own old tweets that have resurfaced on the micro-blogging platform and dented his image and reputation in the process.

Before fame, KiDi was very ruthless and fearless on the internet – He insulted presidents, his colleague industry person and people who didn’t agree with his tweets.

In one of his tweets dated 29/01/2014 – KiDi emphatically stated that Ghanaian rap icon, Sarkodie will never win a Grammy award.

According to KiDi, anyone who believes Sarkodie will ever win a Grammy in his lifetime is an idiot because it’s just like waiting for it to rain diamonds.

Well, many social media users are still shocked as to how KiDi was a cyber bully before he became a mainstream artist because John Mahama, Nana Addo and even late Atta Mills were all not spared during his trolling days.

This is a classic example of “The internet never forgets” – KiDi is very troubled where ever he is at the moment because some yet-to-be-identified Twitter users have taken it upon themselves to expose all the old vile tweets in KiDi’s archives.