Sarkodie will never win a Grammy award – Old tweet of KiDi resurfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Talented Ghanaian male vocalist born Dennis Nana Dwamena popularly known as KiDi has been haunted by his own old tweets that have resurfaced on the micro-blogging platform and dented his image and reputation in the process.

Before fame, KiDi was very ruthless and fearless on the internet – He insulted presidents, his colleague industry person and people who didn’t agree with his tweets.

In one of his tweets dated 29/01/2014 – KiDi emphatically stated that Ghanaian rap icon, Sarkodie will never win a Grammy award.

According to KiDi, anyone who believes Sarkodie will ever win a Grammy in his lifetime is an idiot because it’s just like waiting for it to rain diamonds.

Well, many social media users are still shocked as to how KiDi was a cyber bully before he became a mainstream artist because John Mahama, Nana Addo and even late Atta Mills were all not spared during his trolling days.

This is a classic example of “The internet never forgets” – KiDi is very troubled where ever he is at the moment because some yet-to-be-identified Twitter users have taken it upon themselves to expose all the old vile tweets in KiDi’s archives.

