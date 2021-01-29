type here...
Sarkodie’s son MJ hangs out with Wizkid and Mugeez in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Sarkodie’s son Michael Owusu Addo Jnr is already enjoying the privileges that come with having the best rapper in Africa as your dad.

In a new viral video, the boy met Nigerian Superstar Wizkid as he paid a visit to the Ghanaian rapper’s house in Accra.

Also seen in the footage is the greatly gifted singer and songwriter Mugeez who happens to enjoy quite a special relationship with both Sarkodie and Wizkid.

The boy who is also known as MJ was obviously having a hard time recognizing these huge stars and burst out crying.

Meanwhile, Wizkid has been seen in other videos enjoying his vacation in Ghana. Spotted with the likes of King Promise, Killbeatz, Ohene Faruku and the R2bees, Wizkid has had quite a good stay.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Without a doubt, Ghana has become a vacation spot for the Nigerian and he seemingly shares a special bond with these Ghanaian acts.

