type here...
GhPageNewsSatan is fighting God over the soul of Moesha Buduong - Ohemaa...
News

Satan is fighting God over the soul of Moesha Buduong – Ohemaa Mercy

By Qwame Benedict
Satan is fighting God over the soul of Moesha Buduong - Ohemaa Mercy
Moesha-Buduong and Ohemaa Mercy
- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has added her voice to the happenings around repented slay queen Moesha Buduong after her repentance.

Moesha Buduong now Maurecia Buduong has been trending in the news after a video of her deliverance, repentance and attempted suicide went viral.

Musician Ohemaa Mercy in an interview has disclosed that what is happening in the life of Moesha at the moment is the devil and Christ fighting over her.

According to her, since she(Moesha) has revealed that she is no more going to be part of the “world”, Satan is trying everything with his power to make sure he captures her back into his arms.

She added that God on the other hand is not ready to let Moesha hence the fight between the two.

Ohemaa Mercy advised that at this point what Moesha needs is someone who has been in her shoes before to guide her on how to handle things.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
78 %
3.5mph
75 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
78 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News