Satan is fighting God over the soul of Moesha Buduong – Ohemaa Mercy

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has added her voice to the happenings around repented slay queen Moesha Buduong after her repentance.

Moesha Buduong now Maurecia Buduong has been trending in the news after a video of her deliverance, repentance and attempted suicide went viral.

Musician Ohemaa Mercy in an interview has disclosed that what is happening in the life of Moesha at the moment is the devil and Christ fighting over her.

According to her, since she(Moesha) has revealed that she is no more going to be part of the “world”, Satan is trying everything with his power to make sure he captures her back into his arms.

She added that God on the other hand is not ready to let Moesha hence the fight between the two.

Ohemaa Mercy advised that at this point what Moesha needs is someone who has been in her shoes before to guide her on how to handle things.