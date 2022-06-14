type here...
“Satan is not the reason your life is hard, it’s the politician” – Yvonne Nelson

By Albert
Celebrated Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has burst the bubble of all who blame their life’s difficulties on Satan.

According to her, Satan or any mystery figure can not be held blameable for all the problems and difficulties people face.

Sharing a tweet, Yvonne Nelson asserted that politicians should be the ones who should be held accountable for all the troubles faced by citizens especially citizens of Ghana.

As a revered social activist who led the ‘Dumsor” demonstration in 2015, Yvonne Nelson has not shied away from speaking the truth to power by accusing the current Akufo-Addo government of the hardship in the country.

With a ballooning debt stock, price hikes and new taxes/levies, Yvonne Nelson has shared in the sentiments of many disgruntled Ghanaians who believe the politician who has been voted into power to push for change only cares about his immediate family but not the collective good of the society.

Yvonne Nelson believes Ghanaians and to a large extent Africans should stop blaming Satan for their woes, everything was orchestrated by the politiciian.

