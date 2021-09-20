- Advertisement -

The sudden change in the character of Yaa Jackson has raised eyebrows. People have wondered why the once cool kid has now turned into a social media freak dropping wild and revealing videos of herself.

Her introduction to the music scene was so sudden. Unlike other female youngster musicians, Yaa Jackson joined the league of musicians with a negative trend and since has held on to it.

To some of us who knew her at a very young age get saddened by her antics display and the kind of music she does. Well, it seems the answer we all have been looking for is here and it’s coming from her blood brother.

The brother of Yaa Jackson aka Kumerica ‘Cardi B’ known as Jackson K. Nyame ‘Sherf’ in an interview has revealed some deep secrets about his sister, her music career and her relationship with God.

As it’s said, music is spiritually backed-either one is using the spirit of God or Satan. Sherf in the interview stated her sister’s music passion is not backed with the spirit of God.

He revealed that Yaa Jackson’s soul is not with God thus it has been tied to the devil hence her social media craziness. Jackson Nyame mentioned that though her sister is far from God he shares the word of God with her.

Adding that Yaa Jackson does also shares with him scary dreams of which he interprets to her. The one-time movie actor told the host that although Yaa Konadu Jackson’s soul is not with God, she wants to repent.

Among many things, Nyame explained that Yaa got a change of heart to now return to God and repent after a dream she had, which according to the brother’s statement was scariest of all.

Watch the video below; Nyame gave a full detail of the dream his sister had that made her have a heart to now repent; she said many things in there.

Jackson Nyame aka Sherf is the (3rd born) last born of one of Kumawood’s popular Movie Director’s, Jackson K Bentum. Now a man of God, Sherf was a once dancer and movie actor.

Nyame’s comments go contrary to his father’s statement he made in an interview some time ago with Ghpage TV.

The father of young Kumawood actress and musician Yaa Jackson charged Ghanaians to stop criticising her daughter’s craft as all she does is just for showbiz.

In an exclusive interview with Rashad on GhPage TV, the veteran movie director explained that everything his daughter does is show business.

According to Jackson K. Bentum, his daughter is not a bad girl or spoilt as portrayed on social media.

He noted that Yaa Jackson’s lifestyle is according to the ethics of her profession and that she shouldn’t be tagged as a bad girl.

He further stated that his daughter is under different management who controls all her activities as a musician so he has no say in it.

He also added that he is in full support of his daughter’s career and that Ghanaians should desist from attacking her.