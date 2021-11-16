type here...
Satan in severe pains as Church members flog him with canes on Pastor’s orders [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
A viral video of a group of people believed to be members of the Christian community subjecting Satan to severe beatings has stirred reactions on social media.

In the video making the rounds online, the congregants, including adults and children, are seen wielding different kinds of whips.

They proceed to aggressively beat the ground – symbolizing the habitat of the devil – upon instructions from their pastor in a move aimed at tormenting him in Hell.

Although the scene depicted in the video is not new, it is rather absurd that some deluded Christians continue to allow themselves to be fooled by some so-called men of God, believing that flogging the devil is a solution to all their problems.

