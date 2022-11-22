Saudi Arabia declares holiday following historic win over Argentina

Saudi Arabia declared on Tuesday that tomorrow, November 23, will be a public holiday in honour of their historic victory in the Fifa World Cup.

It is applicable to all workers in the public and private sectors as well as to all students nationwide.

One of the greatest World Cup surprises in history saw Saudi Arabia defeat title favourites Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

It has happened before that a public holiday was announced following a World Cup victory. A national holiday was also proclaimed in Cameroon the following day as a result of Cameroon’s outstanding performance against Argentina in the tournament’s opening game in 1990, which is sometimes cited as one of the biggest upsets in football history.