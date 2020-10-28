type here...
Saudi Prince lifts hand after 15 years in coma (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
A Saudi prince who has been in a coma for 15 years has performed the unexpected feat of lifting his hand.

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid Al-Saud has been in a coma since 2005, when he suffered a brain haemorrhage in a car crash while studying at a military college.

He has needed a ventilator since the accident 15 years ago and last made a recorded physical movement five years ago. He suffered a brain haemorrhage and has been in a coma since 2005.

The young Saudi royal was put on a ventilator for a decade and last made an astonishing physical movement about five years ago.

In the clip, the prince can be seen lifting his fingers, and as a woman asks ‘one more, one more, higher, higher’, the royal can be seen lifting his whole hand off the bed momentarily.

Source:GHPAGE

