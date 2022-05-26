type here...
‘Save the date” – Is Diana Asamoah getting married to Dada KD?

By Albert
Gospel singer Diana Asamoah has left her fans in the loop after sharing a post which has heightened their curiosity.

This was after the vivacious singer shared a Facebook post with the caption”Save the date.”

The post presupposes that the 56-year-old Diana Asamoah has found love and could be getting married soon.

Diana Asamoah shared the post with accompanying photos that had highlife/hiplife sensation Dada KD featured.

Is Diana getting married soon to Dada KD? Are they on a project? What does the save the date mean?

These are the questions on the minds of her fans as they reacted differently to the post.

