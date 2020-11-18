type here...
I saved the female music scene – Wendy Shay

By Qwame Benedict
Rufftown Records signee Wendy Shay has stated that she saved the female music scene from dying almost three years ago after the demise of her label mate Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng known to many as Ebony Reigns.

Wendy Shay made this claim in a post on social media welcoming her new labelmate identified as Kiki Marley unto the RuffTown family.

She posted: “I saved the female scene from dying 2 n half years ago when Bony left (RIP) they didn’t wanna open the door for Me , but I opened it By Force ! With God
Hardwork, perseverance, humility , and loyalty @kikimarleylive welcome to rufftowm Records GIRL POWER Girl come and do your thing cos u got it ?? My advice to you ,is to be humble and loyal don’t go join forces with Them later to bring rufftown down
That’s dangerous Go for Gold ..you’re A Star ? rufftowntotheworld #SHAYGANG #marleysians #girlpower”.

Its no doubt that RuffTown records is one of the many record labels in the country that grooms and unearth female talents in the country.

The CEO of the label Ricky Nana Agyemang known in showbiz as Bullet started this with late music sensation Ebony Reigns who served Ghanaians with hit songs before her sudden demise in 2018.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Bullet came in with Wendy Shay and Ms Forson but came in as a replacements but it was Wendy Shay who was dominating the headline forcing Ms Forson to leave the label.

Fantana also had the chance to work with the label but her constant fight with the label and label mate Wendy Shay forced her to exit the label before the end of her contract.

Source:Ghpage

