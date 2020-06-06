- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of International God’s Way Church(IGWC) Angel Daniel Bishop Obinim has revealed he saved some people from the deadly circle disaster years ago.

This year marked 5years since the unfortunate June 3rd incident at circle happened and some Ghanaians who lost their families in the twin disaster continue to mourn them.

According to Angel Obinim who is in court fighting Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, God on that faithful day used him to save some people from the twin disaster.

Also Read: Bishop Obinim finally speaks after his recent arrest

In a video sighted, Obinim is heard narrating that he was asleep with his father (Jesus) asked him to rush to Kwame Nkrumah circle and save lives.

The preacher who claimed to have powers of transforming into anything added that he woke up, locked the door to his room and then his spirit transformed into another person and headed straight to circle.

Obinim continued that upon reaching Circle, his father directed him to save his church members first and looking at the people in trouble he saw he had only two church members.

Also Read: Obinim exposed again by Ken Agyapong for faking a dead woman resurrection

Watch the video of Obinim below:

He continued that after saving his members, his father directed him to save another person who wasn’t his church member but rather a member of Dag Heward-Mills, Lighthouse Chapel.