Sawla NHIA boss, Mahama caught sleeping with a nurse
Lifestyle

Sawla NHIA boss, Mahama caught sleeping with a nurse

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Sawla NHIA boss, Mahama caught sleeping with a nurse
Sawla NHIA boss, Mahama caught sleeping with a nurse
A Nurse has petitioned the National Health Insurance Authority(NHIA) over accusations that the Sawla District Manager Mahama Sakara, tried to rape and sexually harassed her.

The nurse identified as Doreen Smith works at the Soma CHPS Compound in the Sawla-Tuba-Kalba District, Savannah Region.

Doreen detailing how her boss tried to have his way in her said Mr Sakara visited her workplace on July 8, 2020, around 9 am with the mission of monitoring.

She said upon reaching the facility, Mr Sakara Mahama started sexual demands which she did not give in to making him aware that she has been engaged to another man.

Doreen said Mr. Sakara upon hearing that forced her and got his hand inside her vagina but could not get the opportunity to sleep with her.

In the petition dated July 12, 2020 and addressed to the Chief Executive Office of the NHIA, the nurse gave this information.

FULL LEAK: LISTEN TO THE AUDIO BELOWTHE MOMENT SAWLA NHIS BOSS TRIED TO RAPE DOREEN;

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional NHIA Directorate has since forwarded the matter to the Greater Accra region for an investigation to take place. Ghpage has been reliably informed.

This incident was reported to the Sawla Police Station on the 9th of July, 2020 pending investigation.

“Equally, I have reported the incident of this attempted rape and sexual harassment to Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Health Directorate”. Doreen said.

READ THE FULL PETITION BELOW:

Doreen Smith
Soma CHPS CompoundSawla-Tuna-Kalba District
Savannah Region12th July 2020

THROUGH
The Northern Regional Director
National Health Insurance Authority
P. O Box 419Tamale, Northern Region

TO
The Chief Executive Officer,
National Health Insurance Authority,
36-6thAvenue, Opposite AU Suite,
Ridge Residential Area, Accra.

PETITION ON SEXUAL ASSAULT ON MISS DOREEN SMITH

I write to inform and petition your office about attempted rape and sexual harassment/assault on me -DOREEN SMITH a nurse at Soma CHPS Compound.

At about 9 AM on the 8th of July 2020, the District Manager of Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Scheme(Mahama Sakara) in the Savannah Region arrived at Soma CHPS with the mission of monitoring.

However, when we got into the facility, Mr Mahama Sakara (the Sawla NHIA Manager) started making sexual demands. Upon several pleading that I was engaged to a man, Mr Sakaraengaged me in a struggle to have sex with me. In the process, his(Sakara) fingers entered my vagina but could not have sexual intercourse with me.

This incident was reported to the Sawla Police Station on the 9th of July, 2020 pending investigation. Equally, I have reported the incident of this attempted rape and sexual harassment to Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Health Directorate.

I am calling on your good office as a reputable key partner in Ghana health care delivery, to investigate and institute the appropriate sanctions on Mr Mahama Sakara. He used his position as a District Manager to gain entry into Soma CHPS leading to such shameful sexual assault.

It is my firm hope that this matter is properly investigated to maintain the goodwill that exists between the National Health Insurance Authority and your cherished health care provider staff.

I have an audio recording of what transpired at the facility at a point when it was then clear that Mr Sakara was on sex satisfaction escapade not monitoring.

Counting on your esteem office for justice

Source:GHPAGE

