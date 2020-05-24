Home Music SBeirg finally drops the much-awaited banger ‘Street Anthem’ (Download)

By
RASHAD
Street Anthem
SBeirg - Street Anthem

Ghanaian fast-rising rapper SBeirg is back again with great momentum after taking a short break to focus on his studies.

The rapper shares a brand new song he calls ”Street Anthem,” the song depicts some of the common moves and behavior in the streets.

In the song he made it known that because he is not rich, he not being shown love by the streets and pretty ladies.

But there are high hopes that ”Sika” (Money) will come and all his haters and snitches will turn to lovers.

This is indeed the street anthem, get it on Soundcloud, Audiomack and on Reverbnation. Don’t forget to share it with others.

Watch the visuals for SBeirg “Street Anthem” below

Follow SBeirg on his Social Media Handles: Twitter: SBeirg Facebook: SBeirg and on Instagram: SBeirgMusic

RASHAD
