SC judge ‘clashes’ with Tsatsu Tsikata over Jean Mensa’s personality

The Supreme Court has slammed Tsatsu Tsikata, the lead counsel for John Mahama in the 2020 election petition over his continuous mentioning of the name of the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa.

One of the judges, on the seven-member panel hearing the case, was forced to call Tsikata to order.

The judge said the panel would be happy if Tsikata would just mention the EC chairperson or the EC when making reference to Mensa.

In view of the judge, the EC boss is not responsible for everything that happens at the commission, and that she has deputies who step in when she is not around.

According to the judge, Tsikata is targeting Mensa’s personality by constantly referring to her by name. Tsikata, however, disagreed.

He said in his response that Mensa is the returning officer of the presidential election, according to the constitution and it is impossible not to mention her directly, given her role as the returning officer.

He insisted that he is only following the constitution by mentioning her, rejecting the suggestion that he is targeting her personality.

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC in the election on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, filed a petition before the Supreme Court to challenge the outcome of the presidential race.