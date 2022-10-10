type here...
'Some Ghanaians deserve to be scammed' – Bridget Otoo on Agradaa's fraud saga

By Mr. Tabernacle
Bridget Otoo on Agradaa's fraud saga
Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo shared her opinion on the news of some Ghanaians falling prey to Nana Agradaa’s updated ‘Sika Gari’ schemes once again.

In a tweet by Bridget, some Ghanaians, obviously deserve to be scammed. She made these remarks because she can’t still fathom why some people fell for Agradaa’s tricks.

Bridget couldn’t understand how some people in this case Ghanaians would believe Nana Agradaa could convert GH¢1,000 to GH¢100,000.

Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere has also shared her thoughts on Twitter concerning Nana Agradaa’s alleged updated ‘sika gari’ scam, arrest and remand in police custody.

According to Serwaa Amihere in a tweet, if we are to prosecute Nana Agradaa for her infamous modus operandi of extorting money from her victims, then a lot of religious heads must also suffer the same fate because what is good for the geese is equally good for the gander.

