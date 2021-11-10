- Advertisement -

Ghanaians have been thrown in a state of laughter after a suspected fraudster impersonating Queen Elizabeth to demand GH¢5,000 from an unsuspecting victim was exposed.

This was after the scammer presented a free Oxford University scholarship offer to a social media user under the pretext of being the Queen of England.

A screenshot of the private chat which has since gone viral on social media shows how the scammer entered the inbox of one lady and offered her admission to Oxford University in England.

According to the scammer, the lady would need to pay only GH¢5,000 for the admission process to be facilitated.

In fact, the scammer said the requested amount would be given to the Headmaster of Oxford University to grease his palms to make the admission process easy.

The scammer went on to drop the Mobile Money number for the funds to be transferred into and asked the lady to send the money via MoMo to his supposed son in Ghana.

Check Out Screenshot Below