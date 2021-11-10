type here...
GhPageNewsScammer poses as Queen Elizabeth to demand GH¢5,000 MoMo before offering scholarship...
News

Scammer poses as Queen Elizabeth to demand GH¢5,000 MoMo before offering scholarship to Oxford University [Photo]

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Ghanaians have been thrown in a state of laughter after a suspected fraudster impersonating Queen Elizabeth to demand GH¢5,000 from an unsuspecting victim was exposed.

This was after the scammer presented a free Oxford University scholarship offer to a social media user under the pretext of being the Queen of England.

A screenshot of the private chat which has since gone viral on social media shows how the scammer entered the inbox of one lady and offered her admission to Oxford University in England.

According to the scammer, the lady would need to pay only GH¢5,000 for the admission process to be facilitated.

In fact, the scammer said the requested amount would be given to the Headmaster of Oxford University to grease his palms to make the admission process easy.

The scammer went on to drop the Mobile Money number for the funds to be transferred into and asked the lady to send the money via MoMo to his supposed son in Ghana.

Check Out Screenshot Below

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
4.2mph
40 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News