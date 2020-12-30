I’ll publish your scandals in the next 3 days – Lord Hamah threatens his sister, Victoria Hamah

- Advertisement -

Family Feud; The hostility between Lord Hamah and sister Victoria Hamah has raised concerns across the board.

Just recently the two were involved in a serious repartee on social media.

Lord Hamah lost his cool after his sister Victoria Hamah, former Deputy Communications Minister under the Mahama government teased him of being able to only accumulate 3 votes in the last elections he contested.

This comments by his sister made on Facebook seemingly did not go down well with him hence coming at her in full blast. He used some unprintable words on her expressing his fury.

Well, when we all thought that chapter has been closed forever, another has been open this time it promises to be dirtier than previously. In Lord’s latest post on social media, he has threatened to expose his sister’s scandals in 3 days.

Knowing well that the family might interfere in his quest to expose his blood sister, Lord Hamah a former propaganda secretary under the ex-John Mahama administration has asked the family not to get involved cos they can’t stop him.

His post reads; “Vicky Hamah, I will publish all your scandals in three days. Don’t ask the family to call me,”

The scandal of Vicky Hamah her blood brother Lord Hamah intends to release remains unknown. But we shall keep readers updated on the latest amid this family feud.