GhPageNewsScary: 4-year-old boy defiles 22-month-old baby
News

Scary: 4-year-old boy defiles 22-month-old baby

By Mr. Tabernacle
A 14-year-old Nigerian boy accused of allegedly defiling a 22-month-old baby has been remanded by a Family Court in Iyaganku, the country’s Oyo state on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

According to pulse.ng, the minor who the police have charged with defilement has been remanded into the custody of the Agodi correctional facility.

The news website reports that Chief Magistrate P. O. Adetuyibi who presided over the court did not take the plea of the minor for want of jurisdiction, and then ordered the police to send the case to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Adetuyibi then adjourned the matter until July 20, for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye told the court that the boy resides with his parents at No 4, Salawu Street, Ibadan.

She alleged that the boy defiled the baby between March 31, and April 3.

She explained that the baby who happens to be an orphan was left in the care of her sister before she was abused.

Inspector Arowosaye said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 34 of the Child’s Right Law of 2006.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Child Welfare Department of the Ministry for Women Affairs has reportedly taken custody of the victim.

In another report, the Ogun Police Command commenced an investigation into her sale by her mother to offset a loan taken from a microfinance company.

The arrest of the 33-year-old woman identified as Olaide Adekunle followed a complaint by her worried husband, Nureni Rasaq at Sango Divisional Headquarters.

Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the developments said that the suspect who is a resident of Sango in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, left home for Lagos on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, with their baby girl, Moridiat, but returned home without her.

Rasaq had tried many times to know from his wife, who happens to be a sachet water vendor, the whereabouts of the baby but she could not give any meaningful account, hence his decision to head to the police.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Thursday, April 20, 2023
