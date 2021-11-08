- Advertisement -

A viral video trending on social media gives a scary account of how a teenager who’s alleged to be a fraudster was gunned down by some unknown men right in front of his BMW vehicle.

The incident which was captured on a Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera reportedly happened at Albert Town Trelawny in Jamaica.

The footage shows the scary moment the young man, who was chatting with two other men, fell to the ground after his assailants pulled up on him in a black Toyota Camry.

One of the assailants pulled a gun and aimed a shot at the young man as his colleagues fled the murder scene.

According to reports accompanying the circulating video, the victim is an alleged scammer but as to why he was g?nned remains unknown yet.

Watch the video below;