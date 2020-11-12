Scenes from the house of the late Jerry John Rawlings after his death

- Advertisement -

Scenes from the house of the late Jerry John Rawlings shows a bunch on people gathered at the entrance after news of his death broke.

In a video sighted by Ghpage, a number of citizens trooped to the late ex-president’s house at East Legon after his demise.

Retired Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings passed on today November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short ailment.

The respected statesman has been eulogized by leaders and celebrities across the continent as they shared various messages in honour of his memory.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo has issued a statement expressing his sympathies to the deceased wife, kids and family while stating that all flags in the country should fly at half-mast for a week.

Again, the President declared a week-long national mourning till November 20 and has suspended all campaign activity.

Likewise, the former President and electoral candidate for the NDC, John Mahama has suspended the party’s Ashanti Region campaign tour in honour of the man of great charisma and justice.

Meanwhile, the video shows a number of troubled citizens gathered in front of the house of the deceased.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

According to reports, the security at the premises was bolstered moments after the ex-president was confirmed dead.