Some Ghanaians have time without a number stated that there is hardship in the country something the current government promised to solve during their 2016 campaign.

They are of the view that the Akufo Addo-led government has failed to deliver their campaign promises but with each passing day, there are matters of corruption and judgment debts.

A video we have sighted on social media sees students from a yet-to-be-identified school singing a rendition of former President Kuffour’s election song campaign song.

In the video, the students were singing the song as their matching song with the words of the song stating that the government of the day is full of corruption.

From the video, a teacher who was facing could be heard asking the children to sing the song when another teacher tried to stop them from singing the song.

Watch the video below: