On the 42nd birthday of celebrated Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamaoah, some school kids appreciated her efforts with a tribute video.

The video mimicked the character of Nana Aba Anamaoah as a highly-rated journalist who has a strong command of the English language.

The school kids took turns to impersonate her personality and the role she has played to address several social issues like the use and abuse of tramadol.

Nana Aba Anamoah shared the video on her social media handles where she appreciated the tribute delivered by the school kids.

Nana Aba Anamaoah celebrates her 42nd birthday at a time singer AMG Armani has expressed interest in dating her.

As a mother of one, Nana Aba Anamaoah might just find a reason in AMG Armani to finally settle down.