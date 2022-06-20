type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSchool kids appreciate Nana Aba Anamoah on her 42nd birthday
Entertainment

School kids appreciate Nana Aba Anamoah on her 42nd birthday

By Albert
School kids appreciate Nana Aba Anamoah on her 42nd birthday
- Advertisement -

On the 42nd birthday of celebrated Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamaoah, some school kids appreciated her efforts with a tribute video.

The video mimicked the character of Nana Aba Anamaoah as a highly-rated journalist who has a strong command of the English language.

The school kids took turns to impersonate her personality and the role she has played to address several social issues like the use and abuse of tramadol.

Nana Aba Anamoah shared the video on her social media handles where she appreciated the tribute delivered by the school kids.

Nana Aba Anamaoah celebrates her 42nd birthday at a time singer AMG Armani has expressed interest in dating her.

As a mother of one, Nana Aba Anamaoah might just find a reason in AMG Armani to finally settle down.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, June 20, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    2.6mph
    75 %
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    79 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News