Information from media personality Vida Adwutwumwaa says that the school of the victims involved in the ghastly East Legon accident has been closed down indefinitely by school authorities.

According to her, the death of the two young girls, Maame Dwomoh Boateng and Justine Agbenu had taken a toll on the students.

She disclosed that the accident which has been the talk of the town, did not only affect their families, close friends and community but extended as far as their schools and colleagues and that should inform the public of the gravity of the matter.

“This incident has shaken us all to the core,” Vida said.

She went on to say that the closure of the school according to authorities was to allow the students and everyone to heal from the shock.

“The administration decided it was necessary to give everyone time to heal,” she continued.

“It’s heartbreaking to see my friends struggling with these haunting images of Maame Dwomoh and Justine trapped in that burning vehicle, calling for help,” she recalled.

-- AD --