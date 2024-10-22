GhPageNewsSchool of East legon accident victim closed down indefinitely
News

School of East legon accident victim closed down indefinitely

By Qwame Benedict
Justine-and-Maame-Dumoh

Information from media personality Vida Adwutwumwaa says that the school of the victims involved in the ghastly East Legon accident has been closed down indefinitely by school authorities.

According to her, the death of the two young girls, Maame Dwomoh Boateng and Justine Agbenu had taken a toll on the students.

She disclosed that the accident which has been the talk of the town, did not only affect their families, close friends and community but extended as far as their schools and colleagues and that should inform the public of the gravity of the matter.

“This incident has shaken us all to the core,” Vida said.

She went on to say that the closure of the school according to authorities was to allow the students and everyone to heal from the shock.

“The administration decided it was necessary to give everyone time to heal,” she continued.

“It’s heartbreaking to see my friends struggling with these haunting images of Maame Dwomoh and Justine trapped in that burning vehicle, calling for help,” she recalled.

-- AD --

author avatar
Qwame Benedict
Qwame Benedict is an entertainment editor at GhPage.com, He has a Degree in Public Administration and Information Studies from the University of Ghana. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates back to 2015 when he was writing for the now-defunct EnterGhana.com. He also got the chance to write for K-Hitz radio before joining GhPage in 2017.
See Full Bio
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.6mph
75 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways