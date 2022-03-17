type here...
“Schooling is useless, we must be wise & serious as Ghanaians” – Rev Obofour blasts our leaders in a new (video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Rev Obofour
Domineering Ghanaian cleric, Rev Obofour has sparked a hot controversy on the internet with his recent submissions about schooling.

According to the founder and general overseer Annionted Palace Chapel, schooling is very useless in every sense and that’s a hill he’s ready to die on.

In an aggressive self-made video, he fumed that its past time we as Ghanaians embrace farming as the way forward and the only viable option to beat abject poverty.

He categorically cited how the Chinese do not fancy schooling but are now doing very well both economically and socially.

Rev Obofour landed some jabs on our failed leaders and charged on the to make use of the various empty vast lands in the country by turning them into farms.

These submissions from the rich man of God has been condemned by many Ghanaians.

According to his critics, if he had some sort of formal education, he wouldn’t be spewing out such gibberish with arrogance.

    Source:GHpage

