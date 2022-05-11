- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor Oboy Siki aka Boys Boys has made it very clear that the current President of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has disappointed Ghanaians.

Some Ghanaians have expressed hardship during this second term of President Nana Addo and the Kumawood actor is no exception as he openly spoke about it during his latest interview.

According to him, no Ghanaian right now can say they are enjoying this second term of the NPP government adding that anyone who claims to enjoy during this period is just telling lies.

“Since January 2021, there is no Ghanaian who can say their life has been better off under Akufo-Addo’s government. There is nobody. Life has been very hard for Ghanaians,” he said.

That notwithstanding, he applauded the first saying his first term was very good because of the implementation of the free SHS and other flagship programs and therefore he would score him 60% – 70%.

He further went ahead to state that that is not the case now as all those flagship programs have failed.

Rating the second term of the President he said he would rate him 20% even with that he is being considerate.

“In this his second term kuuuuu….. there is nothing he has done correctly. He is off the road totally….. His first term I’ll give him 60-70 but for this second term, If I give him 20% kraa I have favoured him. It is very bad. The governance is not going well at all at all.”

According to the seasoned actor, there are many people in the country who are dissatisfied. He also disclosed that some people who backed change in 2016 are now complaining behind their backs out of embarrassment.

“Some of us we walk around. We hear what we people say from their mouths. We see things that happen everywhere, if you go and hear what people are saying… Some people are even shy to speak against the government because they forced to bring change so they are ashamed and it is hard for them to admit but when we meet in a corner they openly say it. ‘Truth is that Nana didn’t help us,” he concluded.