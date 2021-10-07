Scores of artistes and Music fans storm London for Ghana Music Awards UK

- Advertisement -

Entertainers and music fans across the globe have stormed the United Kingdom for the most patronised African/Ghanaian musical event, Ghana Music Awards UK.

The artistes and patrons who have arrived in London for the upcoming awards which will take place on Saturday, October 9, at 7:00 PM GMT at the plush Royal Regency have expressed satisfaction with the arrangement by the organizers so far. The artistes billed to perform said they are inspired by preparations and activities preceding the event to exhibit their best performances.

According to the organisers in a note to the media, this year’s event is aimed at raising Ghanaian music to another level by using the crème de la crème in showbiz to exhibit the rich Ghanaian culture.

Judging from the massive euphoria coupled with fascinating media promotions and the dignitaries who have stormed the United Kingdom purposely for the awards, it is evident that the event will be a successful one.

Hosted by Ghana’s own Blaque Boy and Confidence Haugen, the ceremony will feature several performances by current KGMAUK nominees including Singer, songwriter, and composer Wiyaala, Afrobeats/Afropop singer Gyakie, Highlife crooner Akwaboah, Kumerica Rappers, Kofi Jamar, Kweku Darlington, and YPee.

Other nominees billed to perform are AMG rapper Medikal, sensational dancer and singer Mr. Drew, Highlife and Afrobeats singer Fameye and Dope Nation.

Performers from the UK side would be led by Davidson band, music duo Reggie N Bollie, rapper and singer Drumz (Atumpan), the ladies’ man Fresh Andy, gospel singer, songwriter Rev. Osei Kofi, gospel diva Yvonne Asamoah Tawiah, Afrobeats performing artiste Kay Bryan, Danso Abiam and Mikey Benzy.

Music lovers and concertgoers will also be given unforgettable performances by gospel diva, Ohema Mercy, and saucy girl Mzbel on the night, making this year’s event the most talked about in the UK.