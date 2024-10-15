GhPageSportsScoring goals is the problem we have in camp - Coach Otto...
Sports

Scoring goals is the problem we have in camp – Coach Otto Addo

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Otto-Addo-and-Blackstar
Otto-Addo-and-Blackstar

The Head Coach for the Black Stars Otto Addo has revealed that the current players in the team have a problem and that is their inability to score goals.

Ghanaians all over today hoped to beat the Sudan National Team in the ongoing qualifiers for the AFCON competition but that wasn’t the case as the opponent destroyed the Blackstars by scoring 2 goals in the second half.

As it stands now, the team have failed to qualify for the Afcon in Morroco and the chance of going for the 2026 World Cup is in limbo.

Speaking after the game, the head coach disclosed that the team has been doing everything they needed to do but the only problem they are now facing is how to score goals.

“I think we showed in the last game we don’t have to look too much back. In terms of passion and willingness to win, it was there, but the last thing missing was scoring goals,” he said.

He continued; “The boys are mentally ready. This is the only thing missing. We have to score goals and believe in ourselves. It’s very important. If this belief comes, goals will come. We just have to show consistency.”

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Accra
few clouds
79.5 ° F
79.5 °
79.5 °
81 %
2.1mph
23 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
83 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways