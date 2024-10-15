The Head Coach for the Black Stars Otto Addo has revealed that the current players in the team have a problem and that is their inability to score goals.

Ghanaians all over today hoped to beat the Sudan National Team in the ongoing qualifiers for the AFCON competition but that wasn’t the case as the opponent destroyed the Blackstars by scoring 2 goals in the second half.

As it stands now, the team have failed to qualify for the Afcon in Morroco and the chance of going for the 2026 World Cup is in limbo.

Speaking after the game, the head coach disclosed that the team has been doing everything they needed to do but the only problem they are now facing is how to score goals.

“I think we showed in the last game we don’t have to look too much back. In terms of passion and willingness to win, it was there, but the last thing missing was scoring goals,” he said.

He continued; “The boys are mentally ready. This is the only thing missing. We have to score goals and believe in ourselves. It’s very important. If this belief comes, goals will come. We just have to show consistency.”