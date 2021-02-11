Andy Dosty would have thanked Shatta Wale for coming late on his show – Bridget Otoo

TV Personality Bridget Otoo has hopped into the scuffle between Andy Dosty and Musician Okesse1 which recently happened in the studio of Hitz FM.

According to the outspoken TV broadcaster, Radio show host Andy Dosty would have rather praised the self acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale for coming late on his show.

Andy Dosty the Host of the morning entertainment program on Hitz FM angrily walked out young musician Okesse1 from the studio of HItz FM when he arrived late for the radio program.

Many netizens on social media have since bashed the host of the entertainment show host Andy for not being considerate.

Recent personality to have added her voice to the unfortunate is the former TV3 presenter Bridget Otoo who reckons Andy Dosty will have even thanked the musician for coming late if he was to be Shatta Wale.

FIND BELOW SCREENSHOT OF HER POST: