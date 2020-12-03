- Advertisement -

A sculpture of the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo has surfaced on the internet which has got people talking.

Information from some social media users has it that the statue is located the West Hills Mall.

The sculpture shows the sitting president asking for 4more years as president using his fingers.

The side of the art also has the inscription “4 More 4 Nana”.

With some few days to the elections, trust people from the political parties to bring out their last-minute shots before the votes on Monday 7th December.

See the photo below:

Read some comments below:

milly_kasa: “Nana say give am 4 extra hours more years to do wonders,, it’s Christmas,, who doesn’t need a Christmas gift…. Charlie Charlie #4More4Nana”

erphyasika: “It is not horror at least he tried”

bernicecharwetey: “I’ll run away if I see this in the evening?????ah”

kojo.0g: “Ahh”