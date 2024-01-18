SDA pastor dies on top of a hookup lady in the hotel; Used condoms found

- Advertisement -

60-year-old David Kiplangat, an elder who doubled as an assistant pastor at an SDA church in Ketitui, met an untimely death while enjoying an evening in a lodging in Kapsoit, Kenya’s Kericho, with a female companion.

Kiplangat’s lifeless body was discovered by the woman, who promptly notified the management of the accommodation before fleeing the scene.

Belgut sub-county police commander Charles Kibati reportedly confirmed the incident, revealing that Kiplangat was found dead with no visible injuries and without any clothes on. A used contraceptive was discovered at the scene.



He was found dead with no visible injuries. He had no clothes at the time,” he is quoted to have said.

The body has been transported to the Kericho County Referral Hospital mortuary, where an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted.

Meanwhile, investigators are diligently pursuing leads to locate and identify the woman who was with Kiplangat.

This tragic occurrence is not the first of its kind in the region. In a similar incident last year, a Catholic priest from St. Peters Ruai died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel.

The priest, accompanied by a woman described as his girlfriend, was rushed to the hospital after feeling unwell. However, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

In the earlier case, the police report indicated that the priest’s girlfriend had notified the hotel management when he began feeling dizzy and unconscious.

The priest died in his car, with white foam oozing from his mouth and nose.

The body was later moved to Mater Hospital mortuary in Nairobi for autopsy, with the food and drinks consumed during their night out subjected to investigative analysis.

As authorities delve into the circumstances surrounding Assistant Pastor David Kiplangat’s death, parallels with previous incidents raise questions about the safety and well-being of individuals, particularly those in religious positions, while engaging in personal activities outside their pastoral duties.

Investigations are ongoing to unravel the mysteries behind these unfortunate events.

