Sean Paul released as court throws away Adom Kyei Duah’s case against him (Video)

Sean Paul has finally been released from police custody after spending two days behind cells.

Recall that days ago, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah reported the actor and religious critic to the police for defaming him on live TV.

During an appearance on RTV, Sean Paul accused Adom Kyei Duah of extorting monies from his church members.

Sean Paul continued that the sale of sobolo and other products inside Adom Kyei Duah’s church is a day-light robbery.

These comments from Sean Paul triggered the man of God to file a formal complaint to the police.

He was then arrested for defamation of character and later dragged to court.

Fortunately for him, the court has thrown away the case and set him free of all charges.