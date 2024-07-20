type here...
GhPageNewsSean Paul vs Adom Kyei Duah: This is what actually happened in...
News

Sean Paul vs Adom Kyei Duah: This is what actually happened in court (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Sean Paul

A close ally of Sean Paul simply known as Big Ben has disclosed what happened in court between the lawyers of Sean Paul and Adom Kyei Duah.

During an appearance on GhPage TV’s Rash Hour Show; Big Ben revealed that Sean Paul was earlier remanded for two weeks but was later granted bail.

According to Big Ben, the other judges who saw Sean Paul’s remand sentence firmly stated that it was wrong and just a flex of power.

Big Ben further explained that Prophet Adom Kyei Duah’s lawyer initially wanted Sean Paul to be remanded at Kumasi Central Prisons just to teach him a bitter lesson.

Watch the video below to know more deep details…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Saturday, July 20, 2024
Accra
light rain
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
1.9mph
75 %
Sat
80 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
77 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways