Sean Paul vs Adom Kyei Duah: This is what actually happened in court (Video)

A close ally of Sean Paul simply known as Big Ben has disclosed what happened in court between the lawyers of Sean Paul and Adom Kyei Duah.

During an appearance on GhPage TV’s Rash Hour Show; Big Ben revealed that Sean Paul was earlier remanded for two weeks but was later granted bail.

According to Big Ben, the other judges who saw Sean Paul’s remand sentence firmly stated that it was wrong and just a flex of power.

Big Ben further explained that Prophet Adom Kyei Duah’s lawyer initially wanted Sean Paul to be remanded at Kumasi Central Prisons just to teach him a bitter lesson.

