Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah seeks to join the NPP Caucus in Parliament

By Mr. Tabernacle
The Independent Member of Parliament for Fomena and now the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Andrew Asiamah has in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin declared his consent to join the NPP Caucus in Parliament.

He in the letter disclosed that for the purpose of transacting business in parliament would associate himself with the New Patriotic Party in the 8th Parliament.

This means, the NPP is most likely to form the Majority in Parliament pending the results of the series of court actions the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has initiated against some Parliamentary seats which were won by the NPP in the December 7 2020 elections.

Note that at the moment, both the NPP and the NDC have 137 seats each but the Independent MP’s decision to join the ruling party will bring the difference to one.

Read the letter Hon. Asiamah presented to the Speaker of Parliament below;

Fomena MP Statement

Thursday, January 14, 2021
