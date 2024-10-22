Justine Agbenu, who is the second victim involved in the East Legon tragic accident caused by the son of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako will be laid to rest tomorrow.

A poster sighted on social media shows that her burial mass would come off at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra.

After the burial mass, the family would have a private burial for their deceased daughter.

The family also wished to inform people attending the mass to say goodbye to their daughter that photography and videos would not be allowed.

Justine Agbenu and her friend Maame Dwomoh lost their lives after the son of Bishop Salifu Amoako identified as Elbad Salifu Amoako jammed his mother’s Jaguar into their car at a traffic light in East Legon.