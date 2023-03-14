Second lady Samira Bawumia graduates with Law Degree from London University

Second lady Samira Bawumia has bagged a law degree from the University of London.

Sharing her joy about the latest feat, she shared the following words on social media.

A few years ago, with support and encouragement from family and friends, I took advantage of the Distance (Online) Law Degree Program offered by the University of London.

Thankfully, I had the honour of graduating with a Bachelor of Laws degree, last week, in spite of the numerous challenges Covid-19 presented.

It has been an incredible journey of learning while juggling work, family, and official duties.

Let’s be inspired to pursue our dreams irrespective of the challenges we’re faced with.

Many Ghanaians have been congratulating her for attaining such a feat.