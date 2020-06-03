A second wave of COVID-19 would hit Ghana hard- Kwesi Pratt

- Advertisement -

Kwesi Pratt, Ghanaian journalist and the managing editor at the Insight newspaper, has in an insightful conversation with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace Fm’s Kokrokoo morning show, advised Akuffo Addo’s government concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

The veteran journalist began by stating that he pitied Nana Akuffo Addo. He affirmed that presidents across the globe including Ghana’s president should be pitied considering how hard economies around the world have been hit by COVID-19 and the burden it puts on leaders.

He is quoted as saying, ” anyone who does not pity the president in this current dispensation is wicked taking into account that the burden of ensuring that measures are put in place for the safety of all citizens lies majorly on them”.

However, he urged the authorities to step up their game with regards to testing because compared to other countries Ghana was lacking in that department.

He asked the government and all involved authorities to not pat themselves in the back just yet because our numbers may not be a true reflection of how many cases of the virus are actually on the ground.

According to him, the authorities should take a cue from other nations that are way ahead as far as conducting tests is concerned.

Furthermore, he revealed that the World Health Organisation (WHO), in accordance with the nature of pandemics in the past, has predicted that the second wave of COVID-19 was bound for September this year.

Kwesi Pratt went on to state that the government should take caution in easing restrictions per the WHO’s prediction.

He warned the government to rethink its decision to ease restrictions on public gatherings and places of worship to avoid a possible second wave of the deadly COVID-19 hitting the country even harder.