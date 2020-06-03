type here...
GhPage News A second wave of COVID-19 would hit Ghana hard- Kwesi Pratt
Source:GHPAGE
News

A second wave of COVID-19 would hit Ghana hard- Kwesi Pratt

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Kwesi Pratt
Kwesi Pratt
- Advertisement -

Kwesi Pratt, Ghanaian journalist and the managing editor at the Insight newspaper, has in an insightful conversation with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace Fm’s Kokrokoo morning show, advised Akuffo Addo’s government concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

READ ALSO: Accra-Circle: Sprinter bus runs into phone shop leaving 4 persons critically injured

The veteran journalist began by stating that he pitied Nana Akuffo Addo. He affirmed that presidents across the globe including Ghana’s president should be pitied considering how hard economies around the world have been hit by COVID-19 and the burden it puts on leaders.

He is quoted as saying, ” anyone who does not pity the president in this current dispensation is wicked taking into account that the burden of ensuring that measures are put in place for the safety of all citizens lies majorly on them”.

However, he urged the authorities to step up their game with regards to testing because compared to other countries Ghana was lacking in that department.

He asked the government and all involved authorities to not pat themselves in the back just yet because our numbers may not be a true reflection of how many cases of the virus are actually on the ground.

READ ALSO: Sammy Gyamfi mocks the memory of George Floyd in an attempt to defame the EC & NPP

According to him, the authorities should take a cue from other nations that are way ahead as far as conducting tests is concerned.

Furthermore, he revealed that the World Health Organisation (WHO), in accordance with the nature of pandemics in the past, has predicted that the second wave of COVID-19 was bound for September this year.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Kwesi Pratt went on to state that the government should take caution in easing restrictions per the WHO’s prediction.

He warned the government to rethink its decision to ease restrictions on public gatherings and places of worship to avoid a possible second wave of the deadly COVID-19 hitting the country even harder.

Previous articleAkua GMB shows off the face of her beautiful daughter on social media

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Accra-Circle: Sprinter bus runs into phone shop leaving 4 persons critically injured

Mr. Tabernacle -
A yellow-coloured sprinter with registration number GN- 47 19 13 bus has crashed into a mobile phone shop at Kwame Nkrumah Circle...
Read more
News

Sammy Gyamfi mocks the memory of George Floyd in an attempt to defame the EC & NPP

Mr. Tabernacle -
Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Director of the opposition NDC, is trending on Twitter after making a mockery of the death of...
Read more
News

Waving of handkerchiefs in churches is now prohibited – Religious Minister

Qwame Benedict -
Hon. Kofi Dzamezi who is the Minister of Religious Affairs has announced that waving on handkerchiefs in churches will be prohibited when...
Read more
News

Student builds Kantanka Bugatti, VVIP bus with scraps (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
A Ghanaian student identified as Asare Bright who is just 18-years-old has become the latest person to draw attention to himself on...
Read more
News

11 Men arrested for raping a 12-year-old

Qwame Benedict -
The Police Command in Jigawa State has arrested and placed in its custody 11 men who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl. 
Read more
News

COVID-19: Ghana’s borders closed until further notice

Mr. Tabernacle -
The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has extended Ghana’s border closure until further notice. This follows...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Accra
few clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
62 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Wed
29 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
29 °

Most Read

Entertainment

First photos of Obofour and Queen Ciara newborn triplet hit online

RASHAD -
One of the news which went viral all over social media in late May was the news of Queen Ciara, Obofuor’s wife’s...
Read more
Entertainment

Kennedy Agyapong’s abandoned mansion in his village surfaces on social media (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has time without number stated that he is filthy rich and has houses in almost every part...
Read more
Entertainment

I don’t enjoy being in court – Sandra Ankobiah

Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has over the years been tagged as a slay queen whose expensive lifestyle is funded by big men...
Read more
Entertainment

Kennedy Agyapong issues warning to Cecilia Marfo

Qwame Benedict -
Politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong has warned gospel musician turned Evangelist Cecilia Marfo to desist from her evil dealings before he jumps...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News