A woman claiming to be the second wife of the late Member of Parliament for Mfantseman has popped up on the internet.

The woman, Sarah Quansah Hayford, says she has been married to the dead Ekow Quansah Hayford for close to seven years.

According to her, when the murdered MP met her in 2009, he told her he had divorced his wife.

That decision gave her a shot in the arm to allow him to meet her family to ask for her hand in marriage, Accra based Kasapa FM reported.

“We legally got married on 8th June 2013 at a public event centre and have since been living together at Tarkwa”

The middle-aged nurse said, she only got to know that the late MP was still married to his first wife, Ophelia Quansah Hayford after she received a call from her (Ophelia) on why she was living with her husband.

“At the time Ophelia called me, I had been married to Ekow for three years and living with him in Tarkwa. Feeling very shocked, I called my husband and asked him who Ophelia was, he told me to ignore her whenever she calls.

“I insisted on an explanation because the woman kept sending me text messages, it later emerged that he had not officially divorced her as he indicated but couldn’t tell me the truth”

“I asked what was the way forward and my late husband told me that he’ll sort out the issue and so I was waiting for his action.

But since then I never heard from anyone including his first wife. I’ve been staying with him in Tarkwa and he visits his mother occasionally on weekends” Sarah told Accra based Kasapa FM.

Dissatisfied with the turn of events, Sarah visited the family house of late Quansah Hayford for further explanation.

“I went to see his mother for a discussion and she confirmed it to me,” she said “It is true that her son is already married and has married me as well.

All the family members know and accept that Ekow has two wives and so I shouldn’t be worried. This is what his mother told me,” Sarah reportedly added.

Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot and killed on the dawn of October 9, 2020, by a group of armed men suspected to be robbers while heading home from an evening campaign at Abeaze Dominase.

The armed robbers ordered them out after seizing their belongings, including mobile phones and monies, before shooting him.

His driver has been hospitalized while other party executives who were in the four-wheel-drive escaped unhurt.

Also confirming the news, JoyFM’s Central Regional correspondent, Richard Kojo Nyarko said, Sarah Quansah Hayford just as the first wife, also has two children with the late MP.M

The MP will be buried on November 28, 2020, in his hometown. Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.

See below Picture of the first wife and the late MP;

Picture of the second wife;