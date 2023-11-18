Secret video of Mohbad’s wife in bed with Naira Marley weeks after his demise leaks – WATCH

- Advertisement -

In a startling new video that has left netizens in disbelief, Naira Marley and the late Nigerian rapper and singer Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi Aloba, are captured in a compromising position in bed, seemingly enjoying each other’s company.

The video surfaced weeks after the tragic death of the Young Star boy, Mohbad, leading to a flurry of mixed conversations speculating about a potential conspiracy involving the deceased singer, his wife, and former record label boss Naira Marley.

The footage depicts Omowunmi Aloba at ease in bed with Naira Marley and other individuals, creating a buzz online and sparking discussions about the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s demise.

Some netizens have suggested that the behaviour exhibited in the video raises questions about the possibility that Mohbad may not have been the father of Omowunmi Aloba’s child, hinting instead at a connection with Naira Marley.

However, it’s worth noting that following Mohbad’s death, Omowunmi Aloba publicly denied any knowledge of or involvement with Naira Marley.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The conflicting narratives surrounding this video have added another layer of complexity to the already tragic story, leaving the online community abuzz with speculation and curiosity.

Who is Omowunmi Aloba?

Omowunmi Aloba is a Nigerian fashion designer and ex-wife of the late Mohbad Imole who passed away on September 12, 2023.

Omowunmi Aloba’s age, education and early life

Omowunmi was born in Nigeria on 29th April, 2023 which makes her 24 years old. She was raised in a middle-class home and went to a government school.

Aloba will go ahead to establish her own fashion brand which will project her to prominence as a successful designer.

She has worked with a handful of Nigerian celebrities. Omowunmi Aloba presented her first collection of dresses and jumpsuits in 2019 which kick start her career.

Among her numerous clients to whom she has provided custom services to are Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, Lyta and Bella Shmurda.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO BELOW