One of the biggest news in the country right now is the grand wedding ceremony which took place today.

At long last, Xandy Kamel and fiance, King Kaninja have tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The wedding took place at Paloma Hotel, Spintex Road, opposite KFC at Community 18 Junction.

The new Mrs in tow, Xandy Kamel on her big day made some comments that everybody is talking about.

According to her, although people were body shaming for having a pot belly, she has used it to get the man she loves and now she too can be called Mrs.

In the first video from the wedding ceremony, she said; “I’ve secured my husband with my potbelly”.

She teased that those who claim they have flat tummies with nice curves to also get married.

The traditional wedding ceremony was held on Tuesday, 12th May 2020 and was attended by a few people due to the ban placed on gathering in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulations to Xandy Kamel and King Kaninja. Enjoy your new home.