Security guard proposes to a heavily endowed female University lecturer in public

In Uganda, a romantic security guard made a heartfelt proposal to a university lecturer.

The proposal occurred in the middle of the road, halting traffic as passersby and police officers cheered his bold gesture.

He had been assigned to guard the female lecturer’s fence for over two years. During this time, he captured her admiration with jokes and romantic words of encouragement.

Impressed by his sincerity, the lecturer promised to send her fiancé to school. She also expressed her desire to make him the father of her future children.

This touching story is a beautiful example of true love. The move by the security Guard has been greeted with massive applause.