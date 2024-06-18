type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSecurity guard proposes to a heavily endowed female University lecturer in public
Entertainment

Security guard proposes to a heavily endowed female University lecturer in public

By Mr. Tabernacle

In Uganda, a romantic security guard made a heartfelt proposal to a university lecturer.

The proposal occurred in the middle of the road, halting traffic as passersby and police officers cheered his bold gesture.

He had been assigned to guard the female lecturer’s fence for over two years. During this time, he captured her admiration with jokes and romantic words of encouragement.

Impressed by his sincerity, the lecturer promised to send her fiancé to school. She also expressed her desire to make him the father of her future children.

This touching story is a beautiful example of true love. The move by the security Guard has been greeted with massive applause.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Accra
light rain
79.9 ° F
79.9 °
79.9 °
80 %
1.8mph
100 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways