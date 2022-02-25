type here...
GhPageLifestyleSecurity guard rejects a two-bedroom house gift from his wife; Say's he...
Lifestyle

Security guard rejects a two-bedroom house gift from his wife; Say’s he can’t accept such a humiliating gift

By Armani Brooklyn
Security guard rejects a two-bedroom house gift from his wife; Say's he can't accept such a humiliating gift
- Advertisement -

A security guard has taken to the internet to vent out his displeasure over his wife’s gross disrespect towards him.

As bitterly lamented by this security guard who claims to be a UCC graduate, his wife gifted him a two-bedroom house as his birthday gift which he had no idea of from the onset.

In his viral writeup that has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians, he additionally revealed that he earns 700 cedis at the end of every month but tries his possible best to give his wife 50 cedis daily as chop money.

He went on to add that he only got to know of the gift house after it was presented to him by his wife on his birthday.

He averred n the writeup that he turned down the present since his wife had never informed him of her plans in advance.

He also considers her gesture to be a slap in the face to him as a man, hence he has denied her offer to move into the freshly built house with her.

Check out the screenshot below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 25, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    85.4 ° F
    85.4 °
    85.4 °
    71 %
    4.5mph
    17 %
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News