Security guard rejects a two-bedroom house gift from his wife; Say’s he can’t accept such a humiliating gift

A security guard has taken to the internet to vent out his displeasure over his wife’s gross disrespect towards him.

As bitterly lamented by this security guard who claims to be a UCC graduate, his wife gifted him a two-bedroom house as his birthday gift which he had no idea of from the onset.

In his viral writeup that has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians, he additionally revealed that he earns 700 cedis at the end of every month but tries his possible best to give his wife 50 cedis daily as chop money.

He went on to add that he only got to know of the gift house after it was presented to him by his wife on his birthday.

He averred n the writeup that he turned down the present since his wife had never informed him of her plans in advance.

He also considers her gesture to be a slap in the face to him as a man, hence he has denied her offer to move into the freshly built house with her.

