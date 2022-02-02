type here...
Take your security serious; don’t die like a chicken – A Plus

By Qwame Benedict
JB Danquah and A Plus
Kwame Obeng Asare, also known as A Plus, a maverick political activist, is urging Ghanaians to take control of their own safety.

He believes that the country’s structure protects criminals who go free after committing horrific acts, while the general public suffers.

He bemoaned the country’s terrible crimes that have faded into obscurity, leaving security authorities helpless.

His remarks follow the disappearance of former Abuakwa MP JB Danquah’s autopsy report.

Dr. Lawrence Edusei, a pathologist, told the High Court in Accra earlier Ghana week that the Post-Mortem examination he completed on the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu’s body in 2016 was taken after criminals entered into his home.

His post reads: “If you allow somebody to kill you in Ghana, you die free. The system is wicked; it will protect your killers. I’m one of the few people who saw Fenec’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood. One could tell from the scene that his murderers spent a lot of time him murderering him slowly and painfully ???
Protect yourself. Be armed always!! Legally!! Don’t die like a chicken. If you are attacked, at least, put up a fight…. you might survive!!”

See screenshot of his post below:

A Plus post

    Source:Ghpage

