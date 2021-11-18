Nigerian Afrobeats artiste Davido is officially 100 million naira richer than he was on Wednesday morning, records from his bank account has revealed.
It all started with a simple post on his social media pages asking his friends and colleagues to send him one million naira ($2,428) from each ahead of his 29th birthday.
In a video shared on Instagram, he called out some of his colleagues, mentioning a few notable names requesting funds from each of them.
“If you know I’ve given you a hit song… send me money… una know una selves o,” the singer wrote on Tiwtter, adding his bank account details.
Davido’s goal was to hit 100 million naira ($242,000). He disclosed that he needed the money to clear his Rolls-Royce from the port.
To his surprise, his phone started buzzing with bank alerts and in a span of 10 minutes, he had raised 7 million naira. He met his goal, surpassing that amount and still going.
So far, celebrities including Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, Cubana Chiefpriest, E-Money, Honourable Akin Alabi, Peruzzi and others have reportedly sent money to the singer’s account.
Check out the list of celebrities who have so far shown love to the artiste.
Zlatan Ibile – 1,000,000
Ikorodu Bois – 5,000
Richie Richie – 1,000,000
Mr Eazi – 1,000,000
Papaya_Ex – Undisclosed
E Money – Undisclosed
Kolaqalagbo – 1,000,000
Aluya Richie – 1,000,000
Chike – 1,000,000
Nengi – 1,000,000
Money Maker – 1,000,000
Sir Banko – 1,000,000
Adekunle Gold – 1,000,000
Evih – 1,000,000
Peruzzi – 1,000,000
Mr Peak – 1,000,000
Teni – 1,000,000
Akin Alabi – Undisclosed
Baba Ali – 1,500,000
Charles of Play – 1,000,000
Cubana Chief Priest – 1,000,000
Naira Marley – 1,000,000
Patoranking – Undisclosed
Obi Cubana – Undisclosed
Femi Otedola – Undisclosed
Nasboi – Undisclosed
M.I. Abaga – 1,000,000
Eniola Badmus – 1,000,000
Sydney Talker – 1,000,000
Ubi Franklin – 1,000,000
Dorathy – Undisclosed
Phyno -1,000,000
MC Galaxy – 3,000,000
Don Jazzy – Undisclosed
Focalistic – 1,000,000
Rahman Jago – Cryptocurrency