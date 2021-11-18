- Advertisement -

Nigerian Afrobeats artiste Davido is officially 100 million naira richer than he was on Wednesday morning, records from his bank account has revealed.

It all started with a simple post on his social media pages asking his friends and colleagues to send him one million naira ($2,428) from each ahead of his 29th birthday.

In a video shared on Instagram, he called out some of his colleagues, mentioning a few notable names requesting funds from each of them.

“If you know I’ve given you a hit song… send me money… una know una selves o,” the singer wrote on Tiwtter, adding his bank account details.

Davido’s goal was to hit 100 million naira ($242,000). He disclosed that he needed the money to clear his Rolls-Royce from the port.

To his surprise, his phone started buzzing with bank alerts and in a span of 10 minutes, he had raised 7 million naira. He met his goal, surpassing that amount and still going.

So far, celebrities including Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, Cubana Chiefpriest, E-Money, Honourable Akin Alabi, Peruzzi and others have reportedly sent money to the singer’s account.

Check out the list of celebrities who have so far shown love to the artiste.

Zlatan Ibile – 1,000,000

Ikorodu Bois – 5,000

Richie Richie – 1,000,000

Mr Eazi – 1,000,000

Papaya_Ex – Undisclosed

E Money – Undisclosed

Kolaqalagbo – 1,000,000

Aluya Richie – 1,000,000

Chike – 1,000,000

Nengi – 1,000,000

Money Maker – 1,000,000

Sir Banko – 1,000,000

Adekunle Gold – 1,000,000

Evih – 1,000,000

Peruzzi – 1,000,000

Mr Peak – 1,000,000

Teni – 1,000,000

Akin Alabi – Undisclosed

Baba Ali – 1,500,000

Charles of Play – 1,000,000

Cubana Chief Priest – 1,000,000

Naira Marley – 1,000,000

Patoranking – Undisclosed

Obi Cubana – Undisclosed

Femi Otedola – Undisclosed

Nasboi – Undisclosed

M.I. Abaga – 1,000,000

Eniola Badmus – 1,000,000

Sydney Talker – 1,000,000

Ubi Franklin – 1,000,000

Dorathy – Undisclosed

Phyno -1,000,000

MC Galaxy – 3,000,000

Don Jazzy – Undisclosed

Focalistic – 1,000,000

Rahman Jago – Cryptocurrency