By Qwame Benedict
See the list of all the women Balthazar Ebang Engonga has allegedly chopped
Equatorial Guinea politician Balthazar Ebang Engonga is still trending and this is a result of his leak tapes circulating on social media.

It all started with one video and as it stands now, more videos of the politician’s sexual intercourse with other ladies including people’s wives have emerged leading to people now referring to him as King Solomon.

Balthazar Ebang Engonga according to reports doesn’t spare any woman or lady that comes his way thanks to his status as a politician in the country.

These ladies according to the source even include wives of people closer to him including his uncle’s wife wasn’t spared from his sexual escapades.

Let’s take a look at some ladies he has allegedly chopped using his position.

The Attorney General’s wife

    Daughter of the Director General of Police

    Wife of the Director of Presidential Security

    Wife of his Pastor’s junior brother

    The Wife of his Godfather

    Wife of his bodyguard

    His sentry’s wife

    Wife of his Pastor

    Fifteen friends of his junior sister

    Several Ministers wives

    Wife of his junior brother

    The Pregnant Wife of his Uncle

    Source:GhPage

