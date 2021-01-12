type here...
GhPage News Just In: NPP MP involved in a gruesome car accident
News

Just In: NPP MP involved in a gruesome car accident

By RASHAD
Sehwi Akontombra MP, Hon Alex Djornuboah Tetteh
Sehwi Akontombra MP, Hon Alex Djornuboah Tetteh
- Advertisement -

GhPage has received reports confirming that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Sehwi Akontombra, Alex Djornuboah Tetteh has been involved in a near-death accident.

Hon. Alex Djornuboah Tetteh accident occurred on the Sefwi-Bibiani road. The Member of parliament was returning from an inaugural ceremony at Manukrom.

The reports revealed Hon. Alex Djornuboah Tetteh upon reaching the Mines Junction met an incoming Camry who had done wrong overtaking.

In order to save the driver of the Camry and tricycle which was in the other lane, the driver of Hon. Alex Djornuboah Tetteh veered off the road and plunged into a bush.

The Hon and his driver suffered minor injuries but witnesses were shocked how they escaped with minor injuries looking at how gruesome the accident was

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Accra
light rain
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
78 %
4.2mph
20 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News