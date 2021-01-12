Just In: NPP MP involved in a gruesome car accident

- Advertisement -

GhPage has received reports confirming that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Sehwi Akontombra, Alex Djornuboah Tetteh has been involved in a near-death accident.

Hon. Alex Djornuboah Tetteh accident occurred on the Sefwi-Bibiani road. The Member of parliament was returning from an inaugural ceremony at Manukrom.

The reports revealed Hon. Alex Djornuboah Tetteh upon reaching the Mines Junction met an incoming Camry who had done wrong overtaking.

In order to save the driver of the Camry and tricycle which was in the other lane, the driver of Hon. Alex Djornuboah Tetteh veered off the road and plunged into a bush.

The Hon and his driver suffered minor injuries but witnesses were shocked how they escaped with minor injuries looking at how gruesome the accident was