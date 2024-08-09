Sekyere Afram Plains: Two NPP executives arrested for stealing 45 electric poles

Two constituency executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sekyere Afram Plains (Drobonso).

Have been remanded by the Effiduase Circuit court for allegedly stealing 45 electrical poles meant for the supply of electricity to parts of Drobonso, including an E-Block school.

Justice Amo, the Constituency Secretary, together with the first Vice Constituency Chairman, Samson Boamah will spend the next three weeks in Police cells awaiting their fate during the next court hearing.

Two others, including a driver with Zoomlion, Musah Seidu and Enoch Takyi, an electrician have also been remanded.

