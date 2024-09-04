“Sekz should last for more than 40 minutes” – Efia Odo tells 2 minutes guys (Video)

Highly opinionated Efia Odo has argued that sekz should last for more than 40 minutes.

According to Efia Odo, men should be able to last for over 40 minutes while pleasing their wives and girlfriends in the other room.

As stated by Efia Odo, sekx should be enjoyed hence spending a few minutes on it isn’t appropriate.

Efia Odo made these statements during an appearance on the Rants and Bants podcast show.

On the same episode of the podcast show, Efia Odo added that she’ll never a guy from Tema.

Netizens Reactions…

@Abazwhylzz – 40 minutes wey boys dey use make $3500,make I dey waste am dey knack?? God forbid.

@Herrywitty – By that 40 minutes, ManUtd is already about 3 goals down. I should miss such action knacking? Nonsense!

@Taiwo – Funny enough girls wey dey performed no dey make mouth but you see all this type, na mouth dem get.. You will hear ‘it’s paining me

@Xpakoto – This is a confirmation that these girls can’t be satisfied especially in bed as they get older. Which one be 40 minutes for 1 knacking, sebi the knacking na balance diet?