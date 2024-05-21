type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsSelfishness and greed are slowing Ghana's progress- Kennedy Agyapong
News

Selfishness and greed are slowing Ghana’s progress- Kennedy Agyapong

By Musah Abdul

Loudmouth Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong believes that selfishness and greed are slowing down Ghana’s growth.

The business tycoon made this statement in a post sighted by Ghpage.com on his official Twitter page.

Kennedy Agyapong stated that the current behavior of Ghanaians, which he named selfishness and greed are the reasons why Ghanaians are not progressing.

According to the politician, “To truly succeed and foster the development of our nation, we must embrace patriotism and selflessness. Our current behavior, marked by selfishness and greed, hinders our progress”.

He advised that it is high time Ghanaians changed their ways and shared benefits with everyone, adding that unity is the way forward if Ghanaians want to see progress.

He said, “It’s time to change our ways and share the benefits with everyone. Let’s unite for a brighter future for all”.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
79 %
2.9mph
20 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways