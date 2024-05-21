Selfishness and greed are slowing Ghana’s progress- Kennedy Agyapong

Loudmouth Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong believes that selfishness and greed are slowing down Ghana’s growth.

The business tycoon made this statement in a post sighted by Ghpage.com on his official Twitter page.

Kennedy Agyapong stated that the current behavior of Ghanaians, which he named selfishness and greed are the reasons why Ghanaians are not progressing.

According to the politician, “To truly succeed and foster the development of our nation, we must embrace patriotism and selflessness. Our current behavior, marked by selfishness and greed, hinders our progress”.

He advised that it is high time Ghanaians changed their ways and shared benefits with everyone, adding that unity is the way forward if Ghanaians want to see progress.

He said, “It’s time to change our ways and share the benefits with everyone. Let’s unite for a brighter future for all”.