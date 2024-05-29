type here...
Sell your votes or don’t vote- Kwaw Kese gives “Killer” advice to Ghanaians

By Musah Abdul

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese has advised Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 general election which comes off this December 7.

Speaking in an interview on the Midmorning Show on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Kwaw Kese labeled politicians thieves.

To the rapper, “If you want me to vote for you so you can be elected and earn money, you must pay for it. Politicians embezzle a substantial amount when in power“.

The rapper in furtherance advised his followers and Ghanaians at large to do the same, saying “I endorse those who demand payment from politicians before casting their votes. Our roads are in deplorable condition, schools are still under trees, and the energy crisis is wreaking havoc on our lives. Either pay for the votes or don’t expect them.”

